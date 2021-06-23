How to fight against the summer sleep struggle

Sleeping during the summer months can be a struggle, thanks to hotter temperatures and extra hours of daylight.

But spending the whole summer short on sleep is not a good option -- so we’ve got some tips to help you rest a bit easier.

Beating the heat

As temperatures climb, it’s more difficult to fall asleep, and our sleep is more likely to be disrupted as we overheat.

A cool shower just before bed can help lower your body temperature.

For most people, the ideal room temperature for sleeping is around 65 degrees -- but that’s not always practical in the summer months. Still, the cooler you can get it, the better.

Using a fan will help maximize air flow. If you don’t have air conditioning, put a bowl of ice in front of the fan for added cooling.

It is best to snooze in breathable fabrics with minimal bedding.

Fighting the light

While the longer hours of daylight are a welcome sight, they also take a toll on our sleep.

Our bodies naturally feel more awake when it is light outside, and summer socializing can be tough to resist.

A darker room will help rigger the hormones that signal your body that it is time to sleep.

Consistency is also key to getting good sleep. Going to bed and waking up at the same time every day can dramatically improve your quality of sleep, making it easier to fall asleep at night and to get moving in the morning.

If you really can’t sleep during the summer months, maybe invest in blackout blinds -- that’s one of my secrets to a good night’s sleep all year long.

