What’s going around Metro Detroit: RSV, allergies, viruses, bronchiolitis

Allergies are flaring up and viruses are on the rise, too, in children and adults in Metro Detroit.

COVID-19 cases remain steady at many hospitals and doctors’ offices. But other upper respiratory viruses are on the rise, and the recent warm weather brought back some allergies, too.

Wayne County:

Children’s Hospital reports RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) and a little influenza, too.

Doctor Robert Takla at Ascension St. John said the ER is treating patients suffering from flareups of COPD and asthma. The CVS MinuteClinics are seeing upper respiratory infections, ear infections, and seasonal allergies.

Oakland County:

The ER at Beaumont Farmington Hills is seeing a high incidence of RSV, especially in kids, but also in adults. Beaumont pediatrician Dr. Rebecca Wasvary in Beverly Hills also is reporting RSV, strep throat, and allergies.

The CVS MinuteClinics are treating upper respiratory infections, sore throats, and pink eye.

Washtenaw County:

Michigan Medicine continues to see many children with RSV and bronchiolitis. That’s a lung infection that causes inflammation in the small airways of the lungs.

On the adult side, there’s some exacerbations of COPD and asthma with the recent weather transitions.

The Washtenaw County Health Department said sporadic influenza cases are being reported in the community, likely related to recent travel.

Monroe County:

Heading to Monroe County, the ER at Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital is seeing respiratory illnesses and seasonal allergies.

Monroe Family Medicine also reports allergy patients and cases of RSV,

Macomb County:

Emergency room Dr. Richard Reidy at McLaren Macomb Hospital said pediatric patient volumes remain very high with viral infections causing fever and cough. Many children have tested positive for RSV.

The Henry Ford Macomb urgent cares are treating cases of hand, foot, and mouth disease, and ear infections. The CVS MinuteClinics are seeing upper respiratory infections and sore throats.

Don’t go to work or school sick

Doctor Sanford Vieder, the head of the ER at Beaumont Farmington Hills, wanted me to share that if you’re not feeling well, you should not be going to work or school. The old days of “toughing it out” and working through cold symptoms just isn’t acceptable these days. If you’re experiencing those symptoms, get a COVID test and stay home until you get the results.

