Live In The D

Make something surprising with your cupcake pan

This Try It Out Tuesday shows some creative ways to use your baking utensils

Kila Peeples, Multimedia Journalist, Live in the D, Detroit

If you have a sweet tooth, cupcakes are almost always at the top of your baked goods list. Did you know you can use your cupcake pan and the liners for a multitude of other things? For this Try It Out Tuesday, Kila Peeples decided to make her Taco Tuesday even better, by making a large taco shell. And get this, she made it by using her cupcake pan upside down!

Not only did Kila show how to make a crispy taco shell out of a soft tortilla without adding oil or deep frying it, she also showed off how to use the cupcake liners for other things, like a top for your beverage when you’re outside to keep out the bugs, and a drip catcher for your Popsicle. She even showed the creative way to eat a cupcake by turning it into a cupcake sandwich.

Watch the video above to see how Kila made her hard shell taco bowls with a cupcake pan.

