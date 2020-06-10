There is a world of adventure in your backyard

Are you ready to go on an adventure right outside your door?

Host Jason Carr talked to Michelle Arquette-Palmero from the Cranbrook Institute of Science about the importance of learning more about the nature that surrounds you.

Palmero talked about the benefits of possums in nature. She said that possums move slow and are not that smart, but are beneficial to have in your yard. Possums are helpful to people and pet owners because they eat ticks; up to about 4,000 ticks in a week’s time.

Palmero also talked about how essential plants are to your yard. She mentioned Wild Ginger, a summer plant that provides food for wildlife.

