Howell – This weekend is National Vanilla Milkshake Day, and the official start of summer is also just days away, so we thought we would get the inside scoop on how to make the perfect milkshake! We turned to the experts over at M Street Bakery in Howell, a place that is known for taking their milkshakes up to a new level by adding fun ingredients to their hand-dipped treats. Emily Mazaris and Liz Wood, from M Street Bakery, joined host Tati Amare over Skype to discuss their shakes.

Their most popular one, Birthday Party, features a basic vanilla milkshake base, and whipped cream, but what really makes it stand out is the toppings! They pile on suckers, animal crackers, cotton candy, a mini cupcake, and finish it with rainbow tape candy. All of their other shakes are similarly adorned with sweets, so let your imagination run wild! If you like brownies, add a brownie, or stack up fresh berries for a refreshing summer treat.

Their tight-knit team comes up with ideas for new shakes, and they are always trying out recipes. The visual aspect is important, but they also want it to taste amazing so they frequently feature their own favorite treats and snacks.

So what’s the secret to making the perfect milkshake? Emily says it is to have fun! It’s a treat you should enjoy making and eating.

If you would like to try out M Street Bakery’s mammoth shakes, visit them at 117 N Michigan Avenue in Howell. Currently, they do not have in-house dining, but you can get your dessert to go, just remember to take your mask and practice social distancing.