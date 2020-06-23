Celebrate National Soul Food Month and treat yo’ self to take-out from this Detroit favorite!

Detroit – June is National Soul Food Month, so for Take-Out Tuesday we’re going to a place that has “soul” in its name, Detroit Soul. Jerome Brown, the owner, joined host Jason Carr over Skype to discuss his restaurant.

Detroit Soul is located on 8 Mile Road between Dequindre and Ryan. Jerome and his brother opened Detroit Soul 5 years ago, making soul food with a healthier twist. They hail from Selma, Alabama and would go there for family reunions on a regular basis, and those reunions always centered around food. They wanted to bring that similar, nostalgic, home-cooked food to Detroit.

“It’s truly a labor of love when you talk about soul food,” says Jerome.

They are best known for their full turkey wings, which are smoked and cooked along with green peppers and onions. These slow-cooked savory wings take about 3 hours to make. They are also known for their outdoor BBQs which they do on Saturdays, year-round, no matter the weather. Other favorites include their smothered pork chops, stuffing, mac and cheese, and candied yams. Everything is made from scratch with a lot of love.

Right now they offer carry-out. You can also stop by the restaurant and place your order there, just make sure to follow all social distancing best practices. If you are stopping by the restaurant, check out the wall by the counter where you will find pictures of various African Americans who influenced our nation’s history.

Detroit Soul is located at 2900 E 8 Mile Road in Detroit.