The egos are front and center in this Marriage Boot Camp

Host Tati Amare chatted with Dr. Ish Major who helps famous couples work through their marriages on the new show Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition.

Dr. Major discussed how everyone has the same marriage issues but when it comes to hip hop stars, they are faced with their egos and millions of fans. Some of the people he is helping are former Housewives of Atlanta Star Phaedra Parks and her boyfriend, rapper and actor Medina Islam Rapper. Also getting advice are Willie Taylor and Shanda Denyce from Love and Hip Hop Hollywood fame ,and many more.

Dr. Major also explains that there are only two reasons couples fight and that is who loves who more and who is in charge. And with every couple, all you want is to be seen, heard, and understood. These commonalities are what help you benefit from watching hip hop couples face their own problems.

Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition airs on WeTV.

Watch the video to see what you can expect from this season.