Getting up to speed with a Detroit reality star!

Earlier this year, a new kind of dating show on Netflix took America by storm.

“Love is Blind” put people looking for love in an isolation pod and let them meet and fall in love solely by talking through their pods, without seeing each other. The experiment proved successful for two of those people: Cameron Hamilton and Detroit native Lauren Speed, now Lauren Speed-Hamilton. Lauren and Cameron met, fell in love and got married on the show.

Lauren wanted to talk to her hometown, so she joined Tati Amare via Skype to share her experience on the dating show. She also filled Tati in on her new YouTube series “Hanging with the Hamiltons” that she does with her husband Cameron, and her new project on Ellen DeGeneres’s platform, Ellentube.

Lauren also revealed what she misses most about the D. Find out what it is in the video above.

