You’ll say “yes” to the dress at this award-winning Berkley boutique

Berkley – We continue our week of Vote 4 the Best winner reveals with a shop that will help you prepare for your big day. The winner of Best Wedding Dress is Konja’s Bridal in Berkley. Rounding out the top three spots were Gina’s Bridal Boutique in Milford, followed by Pink Poodle Dress Lounge in Detroit. Faye Konja, the owner of Konja’s Bridal, joined host Tati Amare over video chat to discuss her win.

The store was opened by Faye’s mother 36 years ago and has become a favorite in the community. With COVD-19 throwing a wrench into many couple’s plans for their big day, Konja’s Bridal has had to morph and change as well. Faye says she wants to help alleviate the stress brides are facing and works hard to get their dresses ready.

Part of choosing the right dress comes from the details surrounding the wedding day itself. Faye says she likes to pair the style of dress with what the bride says she envisions for her wedding, as well as considering the bride’s personality, and what they say they are looking for. The biggest mistake brides make, according to Faye, is being too focused on one style of dress. She recommends trying a variety of silhouettes because you never know what you’ll like best.

Currently, they are doing appointments only for dress shopping. You can order your dress through them, or buy one off the rack. They also offer in-house alterations.

To set up an appointment, call Konja’s Bridal at 248-545-4076. It is located at 2313 Twelve Mile Road in Berkley.