Go shopping in your own closet

Before buying clothes on your favorite website try going shopping in your closet.

Local 4 Style Editor Jon Jordan suggests creating new outfits out of the clothes you already have. You may have to try mixing and matching to create something new, but it could become one of your most fashionable looks. Jon also suggests mixing patterns, even if they’re the same color scheme, to come up with a bold new outfit.

Host Tati Amare asked Jon when is it a good time to purge your closet. He said that if something is too small, too big, or is truly not coming back in style, it’s time to throw it out.

Watch the video to see how to start shopping in your closet, and for more great ideas check out “Jon Jordan StyleWise” on Youtube.