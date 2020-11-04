Local singer Rio Souma “cruises” on ‘The Voice’

Making it on any singing show is not easy because the competition is tough. But, where you’re good, you’re good! One Detroiter recently showed exactly how good he is when he performed Smokey Robinson’s classic song “Cruisin” during the blind auditions on “The Voice”. He’s now on Team John Legend and is ready to compete.

Rio Souma joined Tati Amare to discuss his show-stopping performance that literally turned the heads of three of the show’s coaches. Souma also shared some of his musical background, including his time at Cass Technical High School and being a member of the Detroit Mosaic Youth Theater. He said he is ready to make Detroit proud and feels extremely blessed that he is performing for one of his favorite artists, John Legend.

Watch the video above to learn more about Rio Souma