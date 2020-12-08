Looking for something different for takeout?

It’s Takeout Tuesday! Looking for something different for dinner? What about middle eastern food! Krazy Shawarma in Rochester Hills offers shawarmas, falafels, hummus, and more.

Host Jason Carr chatted with Eliana Malouf, Co-owner of Krazy Shawarma about their delicious food.

Krazy Shawarma offers a special type of bread for those looking to reduce their carb intake. They also offer different Greek and fattoosh salads that you can add protein to or you can get shawarmas as salad bowls. They also offer their signature krazy fries which are fries covered in parmesean cheese with krazy sauce on the side.

Krazy Shawarma is located at 2520 S Adams Rd, Rochester Hills, MI 48309.