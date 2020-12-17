Best Christmas movie? Vote in the final round of our bracket challenge

There’s nothing like enjoying your favorite holiday movie while the snow is falling and the fireplace is crackling. But it’s time to decide -- which movie is the best?

With the holiday season upon us, we decided to have a little fun: We’ve launched a Christmas Movie Bracket, with five rounds of voting, to decide the best of the best.

It’s all come down to this -- the championship round. The finale.

The final two movies who have survived the onslaught of Christmas movie mania are: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, which beat Home Alone in the semifinal, and the Rankin/Bass classic Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, which edged out A Charlie Brown Christmas by just a handful of votes.

Two very different movies in the final. Both iconic. But only one can win. Who will it be? Vote below!

