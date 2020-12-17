28ºF

Live In The D

Best Christmas movie? Vote in the final round of our bracket challenge

Vote for your chance to win prizes

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Christmas Movie Bracket, Christmas, Holidays, Brackets, Voting, Movies, Film, Live in the D
Christmas Movie Bracket 2020.
Christmas Movie Bracket 2020. (WDIV)

There’s nothing like enjoying your favorite holiday movie while the snow is falling and the fireplace is crackling. But it’s time to decide -- which movie is the best?

With the holiday season upon us, we decided to have a little fun: We’ve launched a Christmas Movie Bracket, with five rounds of voting, to decide the best of the best.

Insider only: Best Christmas movie? Local 4 team picks their favorites

It’s all come down to this -- the championship round. The finale.

The final two movies who have survived the onslaught of Christmas movie mania are: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, which beat Home Alone in the semifinal, and the Rankin/Bass classic Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, which edged out A Charlie Brown Christmas by just a handful of votes.

Two very different movies in the final. Both iconic. But only one can win. Who will it be? Vote below!

🎁 Prizes: Just by voting, you’ll be entered to win a $100 Jax Kar Wash gift card (we’re giving away three each round), and our grand $500 cash prize from DraftKings—the Official Daily Fantasy Partner of the NFL. (Download the DraftKings Sportsbook – bet with the only top-rated sportsbook app that matters!)

Christmas Movie Bracket - Final Round Voting

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: