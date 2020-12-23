37ºF

Live In The D

Here’s a holiday twist for your morning coffee

Make your coffee or tea merry and bright with homemade creamer and syrup!

Kila Peeples, Multimedia Journalist, Live in the D, Detroit

Tags: Try It Out Tuesday, Candy Cane, Coffee, Tea, Hot Chocolate, Coffee creamer, flavored coffee recipe

This week’s Try It Out Tuesday had us finding new ways to enjoy an iconic holiday candy that you may have a lot of around the house right now. Kila Peeples found a couple of ways to upcycle candy canes, by including them in her favorite morning drink. She found recipes to make homemade coffee creamer and syrup using crushed candy canes. She also used them to rim a glass to make a drink pop with flavor. Not only did Kila have fun preparing the candy canes (crushing them was a great stress reliever), but making the syrup and creamer wasn’t as hard as she thought it would be.

Watch the video above to see how Kila’s syrup and coffee creamer turned out!

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: