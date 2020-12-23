Here’s a holiday twist for your morning coffee

This week’s Try It Out Tuesday had us finding new ways to enjoy an iconic holiday candy that you may have a lot of around the house right now. Kila Peeples found a couple of ways to upcycle candy canes, by including them in her favorite morning drink. She found recipes to make homemade coffee creamer and syrup using crushed candy canes. She also used them to rim a glass to make a drink pop with flavor. Not only did Kila have fun preparing the candy canes (crushing them was a great stress reliever), but making the syrup and creamer wasn’t as hard as she thought it would be.

Watch the video above to see how Kila’s syrup and coffee creamer turned out!