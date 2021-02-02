What’s your game plan for your big game spread?

We’re back for another Takeout Tuesday!

You may not be having your annual party for the big football game this year but you can still have tasty gameday food for the family.

This Metro Detroit restaurant chain has family dinners including chicken, ribs, coleslaw, and more.

Neil Sobeck, the Vice President of Chicken Shack Inc. showed us all of the great family meal deals you can get for the big game.

Since families may be feeding fewer people for the big game this year Chicken Shack has a meal that includes ribs, chicken, coleslaw, and green beans.

Watch the video to see what should be on your table for the big game.