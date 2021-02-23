3 Fish recipes you can make in 30 minutes or less

I used to be nervous to cook with fish. It spoils quickly and is so much more delicate than things like chicken or beef. Then I started getting these frozen fish fillets, and they are marvelous! Just put them in the refrigerator the night before you are ready to cook with them, and they taste like they were just caught that morning.

I learned that cooking with fish can be fun, fast, and very flavorful. Here are 3 different recipes that I cook up frequently at home, and while I am using fresh to frozen mahi-mahi, any mild white fish will work for these recipes.

Fish in a Bag (Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

1) Fish in a Bag.

This is a fast recipe that I cook up frequently. Plus, it’s fairly healthy for you and has minimal clean-up because it all gets wrapped in a tin foil bag. I also like to add cherry tomatoes to the bag as well when I have some. I have used fresh lake superior white fish to make this and it was phenomenal. Just make sure to remove all the little bones.

Ingredients:

2 white fish fillets

6-8 asparagus sprigs, cut into thirds

1 medium Zucchini, (or other summer squash) sliced

Salt and Pepper, to taste

2 Tablespoons butter, melted

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon dried or fresh thyme or oregano or mix of both

1/2 teaspoon dried dill or 1 teaspoon of fresh chopped dill

Fresh minced parsley, for topping

Method:

Preheat oven to 450°F. Tear a piece of heavy-duty aluminum foil large enough to wrap each fish and veggies pack.

Place each fish filet in the center of the foils. Season with salt and pepper.

In a bowl, whisk together the melted butter, garlic, lemon juice, thyme, and dill.

Dip the fish into bowl to coat, then place back in foil.

Put all the veggies in the bowl and coat them, and place them in the foil as well.

Fold the foil over to almost completely cover the fish and veggies. Leave a small opening on top to release steam.

Place on a baking sheet pan and bake fish until cooked through, depending on the type and the thickness of your fish, around 15 minutes. When a fork easily cuts through the fish flakes, it’s cooked!

Serve warm with parsley sprinkled on top, a side of crusty bread, and lemon wedges.

Blackened Mahi Mahi (Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

2) Blackened Fish

This recipe has become one of my go-to dinners because all of the ingredients are shelf-stable. I made this up based on a few other recipes I read, so there aren’t precise measurements, but in the video I show you the ratios. For this recipe, I really like using Mahi Mahi.

Ingredients

Paprika

Cajun Seasoning (Like Slap Ya’ Mama)

Cumin

Garlic Powder

Onion Powder

Salt

Pepper

Cilantro

Fish

Method:

Put a cast-iron pan on medium-high heat and allow to warm

Cover the fish in lots of paprika, making sure to get both sides. When I say a lot, I mean a lot! You should not see much of the fish, it should be thoroughly coated.

Add the Cajun seasoning, based on your spice tolerance.

Add on a couple of shakes of garlic powder, onion powder, cumin, salt, and pepper to each side, with a dash of cilantro to finish it off.

Cook it up in a cast-iron skillet with a bit of oil or butter, flipping it halfway through (around 3-5 minutes each side, depending on thickness)

Serving it with a lime wedge and a side of red beans and rice, (I often do Zatarain’s).

Tortilla Crusted Fish in Creamy Salsa (Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

3) Tortilla Chip Crusted Fish.

This is a recipe I’ve borrowed from my mother, and the fish is very simple to make. It is best served with a creamy salsa, which I have the recipe for below. My mom generally makes this recipe using tilapia.

Ingredients:

Tortilla chips (crushed)

Chili Powder or Paprika

Garlic Powder

Salt

Pepper

Fish

Method:

Preheat oven to 450°F.

Lightly sprinkle the spices on the fish to taste, be careful not to overload them, this isn’t like the blackened fish, you should still see the white fish popping through. (watch the video for amount)

Put the fish on a parchment-lined baking tray and cover them with crushed tortilla chips. I don’t bother crusting the back because the chips just get soggy.

Bake in the oven for about 15-20 minutes until cooked through. The fish should be juicy but flakey when teased with a fork.

Serve over rice and with the creamy salsa recipe below.

Creamy Salsa

Ingredients

1/2 cup almond slivers

1/4 cup finely chopped Onion

2 cloves of garlic, minced

1 Jalapenos, diced

1 tsp Cilantro

1 can of petite diced tomatoes

1/2 cup Chicken broth

1/2 cup heavy cream

Salt and pepper to taste

Method: