55ºF

Live In The D

Can this cleaning gel help tidy up your car?

Try It Out Tuesday tests a unique product that is supposed to clean the nooks and crannies in your car.

Kila Peeples
, Multimedia Journalist, Live in the D, Detroit

Tags: 
Try It Out Tuesday
,
TiCarve Dust Cleaning Gel
,
Automotive
,
Car
,
Cleaning
,
Dust
,
car detail
,
car interior

The weather is getting warmer, which means that we need to start cleaning off that winter dust. Why not start with your car? With all of the sunshine that we’ve been having the past few days seems to highlight the fact that our car interiors may need a little T.L.C. Kila Peeples found a popular cleaning gel called TiCarve, that looks like a kid’s toy, but is supposed to be great for cleaning multiple places in your car.

Watch the video above to see if this Try It Out pulls out all the stops or if you should keep truckin’.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: