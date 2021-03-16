Try these cool tricks with your phone’s flashlight

Sometimes you watch a crime or survival show and wonder, how do people do certain things using everyday items? How do they make a black light to look for clues, DNA, or germs? How do they make the room brighter with just a water bottle?

Kila Peeples took on the challenge to see if she could make a DIY black light, and a lamp out of a water bottle, with a little help from her cell phone flashlight. Did she find the germs with the black light, or light up the night with her new lamp?

Watch the video above to see Kila try it out!