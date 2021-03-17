The top 3 most nutritious greens and how to eat them

We’ve heard this all before from parents everywhere, “You have to eat your greens,” but which greens should you be eating? Is there another way to eat them besides in a salad? Nutrition and Fitness Expert, Jody Trierweiler is here with ways to make St. Paddy’s Day healthier for you and your family, even if they’re not fans of the green stuff, aka veggies.

According to Jody, the CDC ranked the top 47 most nutritious fruits and vegetables, and the top 7 were all greens. What topped that list? Here’s the top 3:

1) Watercress - It is the most nutrient-dense vegetable. In studies, it was shown to reverse DNA damage in people who had cancer, if they ate two cups. This superfood only has 4 calories per cup. To get all its amazing benefits, you cannot cook the watercress as that deactivates the nutrients. Jody recommends using it in a smoothie, pesto, or in a salad.

2) Chinese/Napa Cabbage - Now this one can be cooked and still deliver all those good nutrients you want. Jody recommends adding it to your burritos, soups, or making kimchi out of it.

3) Chard - It comes as swiss chard or rainbow chard, but it is all good for you. This green is particularly good if you have Type 2 Diabetes. The stem is very dense and can be cooked like you would asparagus.

For more recipes, check out Jody’s Pinterest page where she has pinned a bunch of ideas for how to add more greens to your diet. You can also find her as Jody’s Fit Life on Instagram and Facebook.