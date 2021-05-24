Will this summer be different than last year?

We are all buzzing about the unofficial start to the summer with Memorial Day weekend coming up. This year may be a little different as we see more restrictions lift and more people get vaccinated. So what’s being planned?

Joining Host Tati Amare for What’s the Buzz today are: Jason Hall with Ride Detroit, Blaine Fowler, the host of “The Blaine Fowler Morning Show” on 96.3 WDVD, and Melanie Hearn, a local comedian.

So, will this summer be different? Blaine is all excited for a “full vax summer.” As he said, “we’re going to summer like we never summered before.” Melanie heartily agreed, saying she was looking forward to a burnt hot dog. As a bike lover, Jason said when the weather is nice, it’s hard not to go outside.

Do you have any travel plans for Memorial Day weekend, or do you plan to stay home? Melanie already got a jump start on her travel, recently returning from Texas, and she says she can’t wait to jump on a plane and escape again. While Blaine is all about a weekend trip, the weather has him hesitant to go anywhere this weekend. Instead, he plans to stay home and eat “ridiculous amounts of food off the grill.” Jason Hall plans the spend the holiday on his bike.

Is the BBQ a must on Memorial Day Weekend? For Blaine, the answer is yes, he thinks it’s time to grill every weekend starting at the end of May. Melanie wants everyone to get their meat game together this year and serve up some big scrumptious ribs that are well seasoned and marinated. Jason Hall says he is all about a BBQ at Blaine or Jason Carr’s House.

So what do you think? “What’s the Buzz” tackles a new topic every Monday.