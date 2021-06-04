Cooking your own meat on a volcanic stone: How does it work? How did this hotspot come to be?

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

There is so much more to a meal than just its taste -- it’s the way it’s presented, the sound of sizzling food, and you can’t forget about the aromas.

Well, there is one place that says it has mastered all of those aspects, delivering a meal you can’t replicate at home: We’re talking about a juicy steak cooked on a 755-degree volcanic stone.

A “Live in the D” sponsor, Black Rock Bar and Grill, offers those elements.

Every bite of steak is just as hot as the first, the restaurant says. The hot stone perfectly sears the meat, sealing in all those delicious juices, and you can cook it to the perfect temperature just for you.

The idea for Black Rock began on a family vacation.

The founders went to a warm tropical island and enjoyed a night under the stars eating meat that was cooked on a hot volcanic stone. They enjoyed themselves so much, they decided to bring the concept home to Michigan, opening their first restaurant in Hartland in 2010. From there, the idea grew and they opened up a place in Novi, and then Davison. Now, they have 17 locations across the country.

While their most popular dishes are served on a rock, that’s not the only way you can choose to dine. The restaurant offers more than 100 menu items, so everyone can find something to fit his or her appetite.

By far, Black Rock’s most popular dishes are the variety of steaks and seafood you can cook on the stone. It’s an experience worth trying, but if you don’t want to be in charge of cooking your own food, the chefs are happy to cook it up for you in the kitchen.

For the month of June, Black Rock will be running its High 5 Special, which includes five seasoned shrimp, 5 oz. of steak and two sides for $15.99.

For more information and locations, visit the website here.