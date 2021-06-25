Dine like you’re in the D at this Chesterfield restaurant

Live in the D - Dine in the D: Feast

Looking for a place to go this weekend where you can feast on some tasty food and drinks?

Well, if you are on the east side, you don’t have to head to the big city to get some chic Detroit-style dining. A “Live in the D” sponsor, Feast, in Chesterfield, is bringing it to the ‘burbs.

“We wanted to be chef-driven. We wanted to be eclectic,” executive chef Jared Bobkin said. “We wanted to have all these different feelings that are not like any other restaurant out here.”

So, what exactly is Detroit-style dining?

“(It’s) a little more elevated food -- a little more sophisticated plating, but a very casual feel,” Bobkin said.

Bobkin drew on his experience in the Detroit dining scene to create the menu, infusing worldly flavors into dishes with which diners are familiar.

Other influences for Bobkin include his time on “Hell’s Kitchen” with famous chef Gordon Ramsey.

Bobkin was very excited to bring his expertise to the Macomb area.

However, Detroit-style dining is about more than just the food. It’s the atmosphere, as well.

Feast is a giant restaurant, being a former brewpub, so the owners sectioned it off so you can choose your own dining experience. When you first walk in, you are greeted by a massive bar surrounded by a waterfall of industrial, chic Edison bulbs.

In the back, it has a formal dining room with a more classic “restaurant” feel. Upstairs on the mezzanine level, there’s a private room with a chef’s table that will host special events and tasting menus.

On the top floor, there is an intimate, sophisticated cocktail lounge decorated in rich dark blues and plums with crystal chandeliers. There’s a patio too, if you prefer to dine outdoors.

No matter where you chose to dine, you get to pick from the same tasty menu. There’s a wood-fired oven to make tasty pizzas and flatbreads. The seafood selection is pretty vast, including everything from a seafood tower appetizer, to an herb-encrusted Chilean sea bass.

For brunch, you can indulge with items like the crème brûlée French toast with a cannoli filling, or a surf-and-turf take on eggs Benedict with stacks of poached egg, and shaved prime rib on top of a crab cake drizzled in hollandaise and finished with caviar.

As the name implies, they love to give you a “Feast.”

If you would like to try Feast, the restaurant is located at 30400 23 Mile Road in Chesterfield.

For more info, or to make a reservation, click or tap here.