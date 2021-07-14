Partly Cloudy icon
Hop on over to this new splash pad in West Bloomfield

Lily Pad Springs is taking water parks to a whole new level!

Kila Peeples, Multimedia Journalist, Live in the D, Detroit

Tags: Lily Pad Springs, West Bloomfield, Water Park, Family, Splash pad
Lily Pad Springs on Live in the D
Now that the summer heat is here, finding fun ways to stay cool can be hard. Not this summer, there are a ton of new splash pads and water parks opening in metro Detroit, and the one in West Bloomfield is a special one!

Lily Pad Springs is the largest splash pad in Michigan, with over 5,500 square feet of fun. Kila Peeples went there with her niece Alynn to check out all of the features Lily Pad Springs offers. It has 4 slides, over 50 water features, a huge splash bucket that dumps 55 gallons of water, and more!

Watch the video above to see how much fun can be had at Lily Pad Springs!

