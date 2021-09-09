Vitamin D is for more than strong bones. Here’s how to easily incorporate it into everyday diet.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Many have been taking steps to be healthier these days, and there’s one particular vitamin that does a lot more for you than you may realize: Vitamin D. And the benefits go well beyond building strong bones.

Doctor Geri Williams, from Ideal You, explained that vitamin D is important for bones, teeth and the immune system, and that a deficiency in it can cause multiple health risks.

She said those who may take quite a bit longer to absorb vitamin D include people who work indoors and suffer from poor digestion, infants, and people with darker skin color.

While Williams admitted that one easy way to get vitamin D is to take a stroll in the sunshine, she provided some easy ways to add it to your diet, too.

Milk may be a go-to for those seeking to add more of the vitamin to their diet, but she also suggested incorporating foods like oily fish, eggs, cheese, beef liver, mushrooms and more.

You can also stick to a healthy morning routine by take multi-vitamins that incorporate vitamin D, or take vitamin D supplements.

