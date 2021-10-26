Mostly Cloudy icon
This will get you ready for the big party on game day!

From a slider bar to whole animal roasts - fans won’t go hungry

Natalie Henderson, Digital Associate Producer, Live in the D

Tags: Shinto Supper Club, Takeout Tuesday, University Of Michigan, Michigan State, Large Party, Catering, Animal Roasts, Sliders, tailgate, BBQ, pig roast, Shinto's Supper Club
Takeout Tuesday: Shinto’s Supper Club on Live in the D
The biggest football game in Michigan is happening this Saturday - it’s Michigan versus Michigan State!

There’s nothing like the big game between these two rivals but you’ll need some tasty food to get your head in the action.

Live in the D’s Michelle Oliver chatted with Cody and Kate Chintoski, Co-owners of Shinto’s Supper Club, as they showed the best way for fans to get game day ready.

Shinto’s Supper Club is a family-owned catering company and pop-up. They source all of their meat from local farms. Cody was inspired by his experience working with food at a brewery to open his own business.

Kate said that their most popular offering is a slider bar. They offer beef, chicken and pork sliders. Cody suggests adding some topping favorites like pickles, tomatoes, and onions, but for a little kick you can add sweet chili sauce and Carolina BBQ,.

Cody also talked about how Shinto’s Supper Club offers animal roasts. He focuses on pig roasts. They are very well seasoned with a spicy, dry rub to counteract the fat in the meat and he adds a mop sauce that includes vinegar and pepper.

Watch the video to learn more and order your gameday meal.

