Busy mom shares her solution to the dinner time dilemma

Sometimes just trying to get dinner cooked can be a challenge.

However, one busy mom turned that dinner time dilemma into a clever invention that can help get a meal cooked at home on the table faster.

Heidi Meyer is a mom and also the creator of Pound of Ground.

She created frozen all natural ground beef crumbles that can be cooked in under 10 minutes. Meyer said she likes to have a homemade dinner with her family and she tries to plan ahead, but Meyer said by the end of the week she’s usually out of food and out of ideas.

So she came up with a product that allows you to have ground beef that doesn’t require thawing or planning ahead.

Pound of Ground Crumbles can be used in a variety of recipes. Meyer shared a recipe for making a stovetop ground beef stroganoff. Watch the video above to see her recipe or click here to learn more.