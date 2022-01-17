5 Cuisines to try in the new year

Have you ever tried noodles from the Philipines? How about some tasty grilled chicken from Burundi? The world has all kinds of delicious cuisines, and you can try many of them here in Metro Detroit.

Peru • Culantro - 22939 Woodward Ave, Ferndale, MI 48220

First, let’s head to Ferndale to try Peruvian fare at Culantro. Their cuisine is an interesting fusion of Latin American and Asian flavors. Popular dishes include Pollo A La Brasa, which is a rotisserie-style chicken, cooked in a special charcoal oven, and Lomo Saltado - my personal favorite - which features steak strips cooked in soy sauce and red wine vinegar with onions and tomatoes served over fries.

Isla in Sterling Heights (Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

The Philippines • Isla - 2496 Metro Parkway, Sterling Heights, MI 48310

Next, how about we get some good Filipino cooking at Isla in Sterling Heights? It’s run by a husband and wife team - he dishes up savory noodle and rice bowls, while she combines Filipino flavors with French techniques to make their beautiful desserts. I loved these slick stir-fried noodles topped with grilled pork. And you’ll definitely want to take a picture of the traditional Filipino dessert called halo halo. It’s a blend of shaved ice with lots of toppings, all served inside a real coconut!

Hungarian Rhapsody (Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

Hungary • Hungarian Rhapsody - 14315 Northline Rd, Southgate, MI 48195

If you are in the mood for a hearty meal, nothing will quite fill you up like the home cooking at Hungarian Rhapsody in Southgate. With the artwork, dolls, and gorgeous tablecloths, you’ll feel like you’ve been transported to Budapest. This family-run business is a long-time favorite in the area, and is serving up authentic dishes like Hungarian Goulash, a beef stew served in a kettle, and Chicken Paprikash with house-made dumplings. Don’t forget to save room for dessert!

Baobab Fare on Live in the D

Burundi • Baobab Fare - 6568 Woodward Ave Suite 100, Detroit, MI 48202

Now, let’s head on over to Detroit to try some East African cuisine at Baobab Fare. Warm savory spices, lots of colorful fresh veggies, and tender, slow-cooked meats are some of what you will find on this Burundi menu. First-timers should try their Kumuhana, grilled chicken that has been marinated with onions, garlic, and lemon. Or try their signature dish, Nyumbani, which is tender beef braised in a tomato sauce. You really can’t go wrong with any of these dishes.

Dine in the D: Miss Kim on Live in the D

Korea • Miss Kim’s - 415 N 5th Ave, Ann Arbor, MI 48104

Finally, we’re trying Korean Cuisine at Miss Kim’s in Ann Arbor. Award-winning chef, Ji Hye Kim, grew up with her mom’s delicious home cooking and it inspired her to become a chef. She explores her Korean roots with popular dishes like Korean fried chicken, which can be dressed with a variety of sauces, and their kimchi fried rice. Another favorite, which Jason Carr raved about, is Tteokbokki - sautéed Korean rice cakes tossed in a spicy, yet slightly sweet gochujang chili sauce with pork belly and a poached egg on top.

So why not try something new. You may find a new favorite!

