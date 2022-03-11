A new movie and a series to watch this weekend

A new movie is hitting streaming services today and a new series starring Samuel L. Jackson is also out.

Movie reviewer Greg Russell joined Live in the D co-host Jason Carr to about “The Adam Project” and “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey.”

The Adam Project

This film will be available on Netflix on today. Greg thinks it’s an entertaining film featuring Ryan Reynolds. Reynolds’ character is Adam Reed, a time-traveling pilot. Reed must travel back in time to when he was a child and make some positive changes. When Reed returns, he stumbles across his father, Louis Reed, played by Mark Ruffalo, and they must work together to save the world from ending in the future. Greg also mentioned that this was a “13 Going on 30″ reunion because Jennifer Garner is also in it. Greg gave four our of five reels for this film.

The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey

This new series, which premiered on Apple TV+, stars Samuel L. Jackson in a dramatic role. Greg said that Jackson portrays Ptolemy Grey, a 91-year-old man who suffers from dementia and has no family to care for him. However, a young lady who is a family friend moved in to be his caregiver. A doctor approaches him and informs him that he has a medicine that he wants to test on individuals in order to cure Alzheimer’s disease. He does so, and it works, but only for a limited period. The film is about family and what you would do if you were in their situation.

Greg spoke with Cynthia Kaye McWilliams, who plays Sensia, the enigmatic girlfriend who always manages to get away. Sensia, according to McWilliams, is formed in a lovely way as her own woman, a stunning and brave woman who lives ahead of her time and out of her time. She stated that she owns her own sound and sexuality in a way that was maybe not so usual at the time. She also stated that all of her audacious expressions are what left an incredible impact and imprint on Ptolemy’s mind and memory of her. She says that the fact that Ptolemy was strong and courageous enough to love her, despite his fears, is what actually drives this new “we see him now” moment in a critical decision-making period.

Watch the video above see the full interview.