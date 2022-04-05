This colorful event is empowering women in the D

There’s a fashion event this weekend empowering women and working moms in the D. It’s Indian Fashion Week, which is bringing together entrepreneurial fashion designers, makeup and hair artists, photographers, and more, all for a special cause.

Savita Monroe, leader of the Detroit Indian Women’s Association, and two models, Alka Srivastava and Bidisha Sihna, joined “Live in the D” co-host Tati Amare to give us a sneak peek of Indian Fashion Week.

Indian Fashion Week started during the COVID-19 pandemic, said Savita, adding that they wanted to bring limelight to the creative world when everything was at a halt. She said it started virtually as a way to empower the creative industry on a platform that could possibly be monetized.

On mannequins, Margi’s yellow lehenga was on display. Savita said it is an embroidered blouse and scarf, both handmade. She said it is versatile and yellow is a popular color this year. Sneha Patel’s lehenga, designed by Dabhi Brothers Garments (DBGL), was next on display, along with a necklace by Elizabeth Dave’s Kundan Sets.

Alka wore a flowery saree from Sakhi Boutique and JC Makeup. Savita said that the saree is elegant, hand-embroidered, and suitable for any occasion.

Bidisha wore a caftan from Sahar Creations. Caftans, according to Savita, are trendy this year and may be worn casually, at events, or on date night.

The leader of the Detroit Indian Women’s Association wore a Bombay Boutique jumpsuit. She described the jumpsuit as having the appearance of a dress, with hand-embroidered mirrors on the belt.

According to Sativa, this event supports creative women by bringing them together on one platform, even with men. She said that it makes money from their creativity and shows off moms while also promoting inclusivity to raise awareness of Down syndrome.

At 4 p.m. on April 9, Indian Fashion Week will take place at the Westin in Southfield, Michigan. Ticket purchases may be made via Zelle, CashApp, or Venmo.

Watch the video above to see some of the designers that will be present at the event, as well as the entire interview.