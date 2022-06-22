3 ways to have more fun at the waterpark

Summer is the season to splash around and have fun in the sun, and many families will be heading to the waterpark. Kalahari resort in Sandusky has some advice for how to maximize your fun at the waterpark. Here’s what they had to say:
- Plan out your food. Splashing around in the waves can definitely make you work up an appetite. Plus with kids, making sure everyone is fed and properly hydrated is extra important. Whether you want to grab a bite at a concession stand inside the park like they have at Kalahari, or do you pack your food ahead of time, don’t let it out of your mind.
- Have a home base. When you’re wrangling a group of kids, it is always a good idea to have a home base for people to come back to. Sometimes the older kids will want to hit up the supplies while the little ones will head on over to the splash pad. Being in a place that everyone can go back to and knows where to find the parents is very important. At Kalahari, they offer premium seating in their bungalows that you can rent, which have TVs in them as well as lockers to keep your possessions safe.
- Don’t forget the sunscreen. Many water parks are outside, and that means the sun is out in full force. Make sure to bring the sunscreen and reapply it according to the direction so that no one gets a sunburn. Kalahari may be famous for their giant indoor waterpark, but they have an outdoor waterpark too. It’s best to slather up for both park because who knows where the kids will want to go.
