3 ways to have more fun at the waterpark

Plan out your food. Splashing around in the waves can definitely make you work up an appetite. Plus with kids, making sure everyone is fed and properly hydrated is extra important. Whether you want to grab a bite at a concession stand inside the park like they have at Kalahari, or do you pack your food ahead of time, don’t let it out of your mind.

