Creating art on the “Ave.”

There’s a place on the Avenue of Fashion in Detroit bringing something very unique to the area. Art in Motion Ceramic Studio and Galley is a cool place to shop and learn. Kay Willingham, Owner/Operator of Art in Motion Ceramic Studio and Gallery told “Live in the D’s,” April Morton, “We offer parties, classes, for all ages; I have a wonderful space here a lot bigger than where I was further down the way. We also have a cute little playroom, which is just a bonus room where kids can have a party or eat, or entertain your guests.” The business has been around nearly 9 years and is located on Livernois between 7 and 8 mile. This is the 2nd location on the Ave. Willingham says she outgrew her last space due to the popularity of ceramic making, something she says is unique to the area where she grew up. “It was the place to be, the place to shop and, of course, the place to live during that time, and even now, it’s still a very thriving community,” Willingham said. It’s a community, she says, she’s fortunate to share her talents with. “My present students now are more into hand building and sculpting, but you can learn how to throw on the wheel, paint your own pottery, you can do slip casting, so it’s pretty open to whatever your experience level is,” she said.

April Morton gave ceramic making a try. Click the video above to see how it worked out.