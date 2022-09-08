This organization is celebrating its 170th birthday, and you’re invited to the party

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

There’s a huge birthday celebration getting underway in Detroit this weekend, and you and the family are invited! There will be food, games, prizes, dancing and more. The best part is it’s free!

The YMCA of Metropolitan Detroit will be turning 170, and they are celebrating with a huge block party that everyone is invited to. Host Jason Carr spoke with Latitia McCree-Thomas about the upcoming event.

The party will take place on Saturday, Sept. 10 from noon to 5 p.m. at the Boll Family YMCA in downtown Detroit. All ages are welcome to this free event.

DJs will be playing and there will be dancing in the streets. You can also have a fun time at their video game truck, or try your skills at a giant obstacle course, Other activities include a scavenger hunt, magicians, face painting, and corn hole. If you want to get a bit of a workout in, there will also be yoga, Zumba, and HITT classes, as well as basketball games.

You will also have a chance to win prizes. Every hour, on the hour, they will pick a new raffle winner. Prizes include a sports package, with four tickets to a Tigers or Lions home game, a YMCA family fun package, which includes a Beats headset and a 3-month family membership to the YMCA, and a date night package with two tickets to see Hamilton at the Fisher Theater.

If you get there early, you may be able to snag one of the discounted parking spots at the Detroit Opera House for the event.

For more details, watch the video above, and for more information on the YMCA of Metropolitan Detroit, click or tap here.