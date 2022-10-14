This stand-up performance will have you laughing

Are you looking for a good laugh this weekend? The All-Star Comedy Festival is coming to the Fox Theatre on Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. featuring headliners like EarthQuake, Arnez J, Adele Givens, and more.

Guy Torry, comedian, actor, and headliner joined Tati Amare on “Live in the D” to talk about his connection to Detroit and stand-up comedy.

When asked if he preferred comedy or acting, Torry said it was an easy question to answer.

“Stand-up, that’s the girl that brought me to the dance so I’m staying loyal to the girl that brought me to the dance which is stand-up comedy,” said Torry. “That’s the hub. The acting came from there, the producing came from there, the directing came from there, so stand-up will always be my first love.”

According to Torry, he is excited to be back in Detroit, as it’s where he received his first standing ovation.

“At the Fox, actually. The 1994 Def Comedy Jam tour, my first standing ovation so I’ve always had a soft spot for Detroit,” said Torry.

In addition to comedy, Torry is currently producing a documentary called Phat Tuesdays: The Era of Hip Hop and Comedy which is available on Amazon Prime.

“It’s really a story about Black comedy in the 90′s and how this little comedy night that could launch some of the biggest stars today from Kevin Hart to Katt Williams to myself to Chris Tucker, you name it, they’re all in this documentary and it’s fun, it’s a fun ride,” said Torry.

Torry said the performance this weekend will be one comedy-fans don’t want to miss.

“It’s a great line-up, great show,” said Torry.

To learn more, watch the video above.