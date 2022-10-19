43º

Spot these humorous skeletons all over the downtown of this local city

Jason Carr and Blaine Fowler headed to Northville to check them out!

Michelle Oliver, Multimedia Journalist, Live in the D, Detroit

Jason Carr joins Blaine Fowler in Northville to check out the spooky and humorous skeletons downtown

Northville – Halloween is officially 12 days away, and many people have already set out their carved pumpkins and maybe even covered their trees in cobwebs. Well in downtown Northville, it is all about the skeletons.

For the past 11 years, Northville’s downtown and surrounding neighborhoods have been swarming with skeletons. The Skeletons are Alive event had its Launch Party on October 7th, and they plan to stick around through Halloween. Some of the skeletons are set up to look like they are doing everyday things, while others are set up in a humorous scene.

“Live In The D” host Jason Carr partnered up with a friend of the show, Blaine Fowler, host of “The Blaine Fowler Morning Show” on 96.3 WDVD, to check them out. The pair had fun commenting on the various skeleton displays. As Jason Carr described it, the day had a very “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” type vibe.

Watch the video above to hear their hilarious comments on the undead skeletons.

Michelle Oliver is a multimedia Journalist for the 10 a.m. lifestyle show, "Live in the D." She is known as "the food girl" because of her two popular food franchises, Dine in the D and Find Your Fix. Michelle also covers stories on homegrown businesses, style, and other fun things happening in the D.

