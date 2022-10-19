Spot these humorous skeletons all over the downtown of this local city

Northville – Halloween is officially 12 days away, and many people have already set out their carved pumpkins and maybe even covered their trees in cobwebs. Well in downtown Northville, it is all about the skeletons.

For the past 11 years, Northville’s downtown and surrounding neighborhoods have been swarming with skeletons. The Skeletons are Alive event had its Launch Party on October 7th, and they plan to stick around through Halloween. Some of the skeletons are set up to look like they are doing everyday things, while others are set up in a humorous scene.

“Live In The D” host Jason Carr partnered up with a friend of the show, Blaine Fowler, host of “The Blaine Fowler Morning Show” on 96.3 WDVD, to check them out. The pair had fun commenting on the various skeleton displays. As Jason Carr described it, the day had a very “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” type vibe.

Watch the video above to hear their hilarious comments on the undead skeletons.