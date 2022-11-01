Satisfy your cookie cravings with customizable desserts

If you have a sweet tooth, there’s a cookie shop in Troy that might do the trick for those late-night cravings. CookieeeBoys features cookie creations topped with ice cream, syrup and more.

A trio of friends, Hussein Ajrouche, Ezzat Fahs and Ali Issa, brought the sweet idea to life. The business started when they served customers from a tent during the holy month of Ramadan. Ajrouche said they wanted to bring something new to the community. They upgraded to a food truck the following year. Then in 2022, the CookieeeBoys opened a brick-and-mortar location in Troy.

The shop serves a variety of cookie flavors, including s’mores, red velvet, brookie and M&M’s. Cookie lovers can order customizable cookie plates with various ice cream, syrup, and topping options. CookieeeBoys also serves mocha cups, lemon cups, and tiramisu, along with cheesecake that Fahs said is imported from Italy.

CookieeeBoys is located at 774 W. Big Beaver Road in Troy. Watch the video above to learn more about CookieeeBoys and to hear what one of the co-owners said is the secret to their success.