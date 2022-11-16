Laughter mixed with magic coming to Northville

If you’re looking for a night out this weekend filled with laughter and magical surprises, Genitti’s Hole-In-The-Wall in Northville is the place to be. Entertainer, magician, comedian, and friend of “Live in the D,” Jasen Magic stopped by the show to speak with Jason Carr, and of course he brought the jokes and surprises. The public will have the chance to experience Jasen’s unique comedy show along with a family-style Italian dinner. The dinner and show take place Saturday November 19 at 6:30pm. Genitti’s Hole-In-The-Wall restaurant is located in Downtown Northville.

To see the entire interview and what joke Jasen played on Jason, click the video above.