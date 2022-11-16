This Ann Arbor space is not your typical food destination

All About Ann Arbor Venue by 4M on Live in the D

There’s something new cooking up in Ann Arbor, and we’re not just talking about the city’s terrific food scene. It’s called Venue, and this is way more than your traditional restaurant. In fact, it has 4 different menus to match whatever you may be craving.

Meredith Bruckner, the Community Producer for All About Ann Arbor, caught up with Venue owner Margaret Poscher, and Chef Thad Gillies to learn more.

The Venue acts much like its name, suiting a variety of needs. The space is “expansive yet flexible,” making it perfect for a date night, or a large gathering with friends. All the food is made from scratch and is quite different between the 4 menu lines.

Chef Thad Gillies is the mastermind behind the menus. He developed a set of Italian dishes with lots of pasta made from scratch. With their taco menu, they make all their masa tortillas from scratch. The former Michelin Star chef also has a high-end French menu, which he has a long history of dishing up. For happy hour they have a variety of bar food like wings and burgers to satisfy your hunger. Finally, the last menu is all about the ‘za, with pizzas made using flour imported from Italy.

Besides the restaurant, they also have meeting spaces available for rent, along with co-working spaces.

For Meredith’s full write up, click here.

The Venue is located at 1919 S. Industrial Hwy., Ann Arbor, MI 48104.