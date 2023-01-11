Meet the man making a difference one pair of pajamas at a time

As the new year begins, many of us take time to reflect on the past and set goals for the future. But how about ringing in the new year with some kindness?

Giving back to our communities is the ultimate resolution that doesn’t require a gym membership or a strict diet plan. A Detroit native has made it his personal mission to improve the lives of those in need.

Jamar Bray, founder of Jamar’s Jammies, shared his insights on making a difference in the community and with his non-profit organization.

Bray said that “Jamar’s Jammies” was founded in 2018 as a means for him to give back in a unique way. His nickname on his baseball team was Jammie, and he stated a light bulb went off in his head to start a nonprofit that gives pajamas to underprivileged children.

After Bray has collected the jammies from bins he has placed around the community, he distributes them to local shelters and organizations who are in need of donations. Some of his favorite aspects of running this organization so far have been the reaction, love, and support from groups such as the Children’s Center and Kids Kicking Cancer, as well as the various partnerships he has had with All Field Hitting Baseball Academy and Authentic Hair Design.

Bray also discussed some of the benefits of giving back to the community, both for the people who get help and for the people who give it.

A little can go a long way. No matter how small your donation is to you, it can mean the world to someone else.

Donating creates a feeling of togetherness that can bring communities together for a great cause.

By bringing awareness to the various great charitable causes, we should all be able to look into our own lives and be grateful for the little things that we may take for granted.

If you want to give pajamas, Bray has four donation drop-off locations in the Metro Detroit region, which are as follows:

All Fields Hitting Baseball Academy is located at 21315 Bridge St. in Southfield, MI. Greater Grace Temple can be found at 23500 West Seven Mile Road, Detroit, MI 48219. Authentic Hair Design, 1027 Novi Rd, Northville, MI 48167 New 2 You Resale 1021 Novi Rd., Northville, MI 48167

Please visit Jamar’s Jammies for additional information and to donate.

The complete interview may be seen in the video above.