🍿 Appetizers

-🍝 Friday on “Live in the D,” we have a very special show planned -- a Mother’s Day takeover! All our mom’s will be in studio, including my lovely Mom, Annette! So, for “Dine in the D” this week, I featured one of her favorite places to dine, Ciao Amici’s in Brighton. We’ve been going there for years when we want to celebrate something.

-🥙 Dearborn is in the national spotlight for its delicious food (as it should be!). Emmy-nominated producer Padma Lakshmi is featuring the city in her second season of “Taste the Nation” on Hulu, which you can watch now.

-🥤Do you love pop, but want to cut the calories? Well, our health and fitness expert Jody Trierweiler shared some soda alternatives so you can keep the fizz without the pop.

-🍩 These are not your average donuts. Yellow Light Coffee and Donuts is a drive-through shop with creative donut flavors like key lime, brown butter plantain, and birthday cake. Plus, they roast their own coffee to get your day started off right.

🥞 7 Brunch spots Mom will love

Mother’s Day is coming up this Saturday, and a classic way to celebrate Mom is by taking her out to brunch! While this Saturday and Sunday might be busy, it’s good to celebrate Mom all year long -- so, I gathered a list of seven restaurants that are known for their fantastic brunch, and you can stop by whenever you’d like to enjoy it. Our moms (and mother figures) have done a lot for us, taking care of us, always checking in, encouraging us, supporting us, and helping us grow -- so treat her to something special.

Dime Store (Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

Dime Store - 719 Griswold Street, #180, Detroit, MI 48226

Three words for you: Spicy. Korean. Fries. That was the first dish I had here, and I fell in love. Crispy, thicker cut fries topped with bulgogi, Korean BBQ sauce, sriracha mayo, and pickled veggies. They love to take classic brunch items and really make them their own. Breakfast, brunch, and lunch are served all day long here, so your mom could try their brioche french toast while you check out their spicy rice bowl.

The Hudson Cafe in Detroit has made a name for itself as a go-to breakfast spot. (2020 WDIV)

The Hudson Cafe - 17101 Haggerty Road, Township of Northville, MI 48168

With dishes like their cinnabunn pancakes and their churro french toast, it’s no wonder this Downtown Detroit favorite got so popular that they needed to open a second location. The portions are huge, so you won’t go hungry, and they have options for vegans, vegetarians, and people who are gluten-free. Right now, their downtown location is temporarily closed, but you can check out their new Northville spot.

Khachapuri at Supergeil (Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

Supergeil - 2442 Michigan Avenue, Detroit, MI 48216

Inspired by the Turkish population who settled in Berlin, Supergeil offers a fusion of flavors from all over Eastern Europe. Their signature dish is the döner sandwich, made with lamb and beef cooked on a vertical rotisserie, with hot sauce, garlic sauce, cucumber, tomatoes, and lettuce on light and crusty bread. Well, on Sundays for their brunch menu, you can get that same savory meat on an eggs benedict, or try the khachapuri, a thinner bread topped with lots of cheese, and egg, and your choice of protein. I’ve brought both my parents and my husband’s parents here, and we really enjoyed it -- but just keep in mind when they say “spicy,” they mean it! Click here to see their full “Dine in the D” feature.

Credit | Anna's House

Anna’s House - Various locations

Whether you’re gluten-free, vegan, or vegetarian, Anna’s House has options for you when it comes to brunch. I’m not just talking a small list of three dishes, I’m talking OPTIONS! Every restaurant is warm and welcoming with a sort of retro 1950s vibe. Their menu is extensive, and they also have a slew of fancy coffee drinks and fresh juices. They have locations in Westland, Milford, Ann Arbor, and more across central and western Michigan.

Babo Detroit (2019)

Babo - 15 E Kirby Street, #115, Detroit, MI 48202

Located right by the Detroit Institute of Arts, this is a great place to get brunch before or after a trip to enjoy the art. They have delicious and not-so-common brunch dishes like shakshuka, kimchi patatas bravas, and lemon ricotta pancakes.

Coconut Cream Pie from Kate's Kitchen (Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

Kate’s Kitchen - 26558 West Huron River Drive, Flat Rock, MI 48134

This eatery in Flat Rock is known for their delicious homemade pies, but they also serve an amazing breakfast and lunch. Everything is homemade and oh so delicious, just like Mom makes (though now she doesn’t have to!).

Dine in The D: Joe Louis Southern Kitchen on Live in The D

Joe Louis Southern Kitchen - 6549 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI 48202

With chicken and waffles, honey-buttered biscuits, and shrimp and grits, Joe Louis Southern Kitchen will have you feeling like you’re part of the family. The restaurant is designed to look like you are literally dining in someone’s front yard. There are trees coming out of the ceiling, a porch complete with a swing you can dine on, and a white picket fence around the perimeter. Also on the walls are pictures of Joe Louis that you may not have seen before. For the full story, click here.

✍️Can I take your order?

Michelle Oliver Dine In The D (2020 WDIV)

