These burgers are a smash

Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, ketchup and mustard aren’t all you can put on a burger. Instead, there’s a local restaurant and food truck that’s upping the burger topping game.

The Rolling Stoves serves up smash burgers. The cooking technique gives the burgers a “nice sear around the edges,” explained Joshua Mansfield, the owner and operator of The Rolling Stoves. Mansfield said first they put butter on the grill, and then they use a press to push down on the burger.

The Rolling Stoves has a variety of burgers, including one that is made with peanut butter. It’s called the PB&B, and features a patty that’s topped with American cheese, creamy peanut butter, honey, crispy bacon, caramelized onions, and pickle. If you can’t make up your mind and pick one burger, you could try a burger flight, which is served with three burgers. The Rolling Stoves also has garlic fries, Cajun fries, classic fries, onion rings, salads, and more.

The Rolling Stoves has a food truck, along with a restaurant. You’ll find their brick-and-mortar location at 20780 Farmington Road in Farmington.