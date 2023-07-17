Level up your game night at this Ferndale spot

Finding something to do the whole family will enjoy can be tough. The same could be said for a large group of friends. Well, one place in Ferndale is taking “game night” to a whole new level with fun things to do for all ages. Did we mention you can grab a bite to eat there as well?

Whether you want to feel like a Viking and try some axe throwing, or settle in for a board game, The Corner in Ferndale was designed to make sure you have a good time.

“When people come in here and you have the giant wheels, and 500 unique board games, and you hear the axe throwing going,” explains Geoff Kretchmer, one of the Partners at The Coner. “People would walk in and immediately take out their phone because it was so different and unique.”

Kretchmer and his partner are no strangers to the entertainment business, owning an event planning and services company as well. Originally they opened up the spot on the corner of Planavon and 9 Mile in downtown Ferndale as Local Kitchen and Bar, but in 2017 they decided to reinvent the space.

Kretchmer says they asked, “What else can we add to create energy inside of this space?”

The answer was axe throwing and a giant wall of board games.

Detroit Axe is located upstairs and offers two ways to play. You can reserve a 90-minute slot, or walk in and play for 60 minutes. Each spot comes with a lesson on how to throw an axe from one of their Axe Masters, and they can lead you in a game or tournament. If you are really into it, you can also join one of their leagues and compete. Axe throwers must be at least 14 years old, and minors need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

If you’re not in the mood for axe throwing, then you can pick out a game from their giant gameboard wall (It’s seriously huge, you need a ladder to get to the top). Not sure which of their games to play? Well, they have a game sommelier who can pair you up with the perfect game for your group, and help you learn how to play. Whether you are by yourself or have a group of 10, there is a game on that wall for you. They range from classic games like Clue and Connect 4 to complex strategy games and everything in between. You can also reserve one of their game tables for a two-hour block at 3 dollars per person, and they accept walk-ins as well for free.

While you are playing you can also enjoy a meal and a drink. Their menu is full of shareables, sandwiches, salads, and more, plus they have a decent beer selection.

For more information, watch the full story above.

The Corner is located at 344 W Nine Mile Road in Ferndale.