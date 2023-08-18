Hip Hop icon LL COOL J comes back to Detroit

Live in the D – This year is the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop and LL COOL J wanted to celebrate by doing his first arena tour in 30 years. Tonight, his tour takes on Little Caesars Arena with special guests from all different backgrounds of Hip Hop. Today he joined Hobie Artique, who is filled in for “Live in the D” host Tati Amare, and guest host Jessica Care Moore to share his journey through Hip Hop.

When reflecting and looking back, LL COOL J reminisced on feeling invisible as a kid. He said, “When I heard those first wave of rap artists you know, M.C.s whether it was through tapes or records, it just made me feel like, you know, it made me feel empowered.” He continued by talking about how it was the first time he heard young kids who were from lower economic places, “who were saying something powerful.”

Since it is the anniversary of Hip Hop LL COOL J said, “You know what, it’s time to get back to my roots.” The show is full of artists including The Roots, Ice-T and MC Lyte. He wanted to choose artists where you can get an example of what “true Hip Hop” is.

To see the full interview, and hear about LL COOL J meeting up with Eminem in Detroit, watch the video above.

The F.O.R.C.E. tour is at Little Caesars Arena tonight at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m.