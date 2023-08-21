4 things to know about having a stroke

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

A stroke is something similar to having a heart attack in your brain. The same type of blood clot blockage in a blood vessel can occur, and the impact of this health crisis can be life changing or even deadly.

To learn more about what to do before, during, and what happens after a stroke occurs, we spoke with Dr. Wazim Mohamed, M.D., a neurologist and the medical director for the stroke program at the Detroit Medical Center.

Dr. Mohamed shared four truths about a stroke that many people may not know.

1. Stroke is a leading cause of disability in the United States. Majority of strokes happen due to a blood clot, which blocks blood flow to a region of the brain. The brain cells can die if the blood flow is not restored which can lead to disabilities.

2. Most of the conditions that cause a heart attack can also cause a stroke. Things like high blood pressure, uncontrolled diabetes, smoking, heart disease, obesity and high cholesterol are some of the most common causes for a stroke. Atrial Fibrillations (AFib) is also something that can put you at risk for a stroke.

3. A headache is NOT a common symptom of a stroke. Dr. Mohamed said to remember the acronym BE FAST to help recognize a stroke symptom. B - Balance is off. E - Eyes are blurry. F - Face droops. A - Arms are weak. S - Speech is slurred. T - time to act and call 911.

4. A stroke CAN be prevented. The key is to be proactive and control the risk factors mentioned above. Quitting smoking is essential. It can half your risk of having a stroke within 1 year. Regular exercise and maintaining a healthy lifestyle will also go a long way.

You can take a free online assessment about your risk for stroke by visiting the DMC website here.