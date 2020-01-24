Reward up to $7,500 in search for teen who ran away from Trenton home 6 months ago

TRENTON, Mich. – Officials have increased the reward in the search for a 16-year-old girl who has been missing for more than six months since running away from home due to an argument.

The reward for information that leads to the discovery of a missing 16-year-old Trenton girl is now up to $7,500, officials said.

Trenton police are searching for Amaria Hall, who went missing after running away from home in the early morning hours of July 7, police said.

Hall got into an argument with her mother and left the home through a sliding door, according to authorities.

When her mother went to awaken her for church, Hall was gone, police said.

Amaria Hall (WDIV)

Hall is described as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds. She suffers from depression and anxiety and needs her medication, police said.

Officials said Hall is a student in the Gibraltar school system. She is active in sports, robotics and piano, her mother said.

Police said Hall left a note for her mother and took a bag of clothes. Her mother is worried she might be a victim of human trafficking.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan was initially offering a $1,000 reward for information, but the increase to $7,500 was announced Friday.

Anyone with information on Hall’s whereabouts is asked to call Trenton police at 734-676-3737.