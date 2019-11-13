13-year-old Orion Township girl killed in Oakland County snowmobile crash identified

Police said a 13-year-old girl was killed in a snowmobile crash in northern Oakland County.

Sondra Andrews witnessed the crash. She said the scene she drove up on late Tuesday was so intense she knew something terrible had happened.

Oakland County deputies and Independence Township firefighters were called to the scene at 4:09 p.m. Tuesday to the area of Whipple Lake and North Eston roads in Independence Township.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said a 55-year-old from Independence Township was on a snowmobile that was struck by another snowmobile. The man’s son, a 13-year-old boy, and the boy’s girlfriend were riding on the snowmobile that collided with the man’s.

The crash caused the girl to be ejected from the boy’s snowmobile, according to police. The girl died from her injuries, she has been identified as Alexandria Lambert from Orion Township.

The 13-year-old boy is listed as stable in the hospital, medical officials said. His father was not injured, police said.

“We were devastated to learn of the tragic death of one of our students," Lake Orion Community Schools Superintendent Marion Ginopolis said in a statement. "Our heartfelt condolences go to the family and friends.”

