Ivory Traylor still can’t get the images of his 15-year-old son lying unconscious out of his mind.

The Lincoln High School sophomore was knocked out cold by a 17-year-old senior while on the way to the Ypsilanti Township school.

UPDATE: Teen arrested after allegedly beating boy unconscious on school bus in Ypsilanti Township

Traylor said his son was beaten so badly that he didn’t know who his parents were. The boy suffered severe head trauma.

“That’s one of hardest things to talk about. I mean, he didn’t even know who I was. He didn’t know who his mom was,” Traylor said.

When the teen was knocked unconscious, the bus driver proceeded on their normal route like nothing ever happened, the father said. Traylor says the district has yet to do anything about the incident, and he wants answers.

“This is an issue that’s been going on, at least from my understanding, with Lincoln for five or six years, and I hate that it had to go to this standpoint, to hit home for my kid, but it’s got to stop right here,” Traylor said.

The Lincoln Consolidated School District did release a statement online informing parents about the incident but would not comment on if the student or school bus driver faced any disciplinary action.