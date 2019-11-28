YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A teen was arrested Friday in connection with an alleged attack on a bus headed to a Ypsilanti Township school.

MORE: Parents say teen beaten unconscious on bus while headed to school

The parents of the victim, a 15-year-old sophomore at Lincoln High School, say he was beaten so badly that he didn’t remember his parents’ names.

The teen is facing two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, assault and battery and malicious destruction of property.