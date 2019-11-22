LINCOLN PARK, Mich. – A 3-year-old girl is in critical condition after police said she got access to a gun and shot herself Tuesday in a Lincoln Park home.

UPDATE: Lincoln Park man charged

Police said the shooting happened around 1:40 p.m. inside a mobile home in the area of Capitol Avenue and Dix Highway.

Family and friends are praying for Skylar Johnston.

“I was in disbelief. I couldn’t believe it. You don’t ever think those things are going to happen to the people that you love,” Skylar’s grandmother, Theresa Long said. “It doesn’t look good.”

“There were a ton of cops and ambulances and a lot of unmarked cars too and they were forever. We didn’t know what was going on,” neighbor Jessica Clay said.

Police said there were other children inside the mobile home at the time of the shooting. One of the adults in the home called 911.

“My only concern is the safety of my three grandchildren,” Long said.

Police are investigating.