DETROIT – A Detroit police sergeant has been suspended with pay in connection with the fatal shooting of officer Rasheen McClain, Detroit Police Chief James Craig said.

Craig made the announcement while speaking to the press Monday night.

McClain was killed Wednesday night when a gunman opened fire on him and three other officers at a home in the 20000 block of Wyoming Avenue in Detroit. Officer Phillippe Batoum-Bisse was wounded but is expected to recover. A possible suspect was taken into custody, but no charges have been announced in the deadly shooting.

