DETROIT – A Detroit police officer is under investigation by the department after he was overheard allegedly using a racial slur.

Officials said the officer was on a FaceTime call with two other officers when he allegedly said the slur multiple times.

He has been moved to a different precinct and is restricted to desk duties.

Detroit police released a statement regarding the incident:

“We are aware of the allegations and are taking this matter very seriously. As soon as the allegations were brought to our attention, we immediately launched an internal investigation that is currently ongoing and should be adjudicated soon. The officer has been restricted and transferred from his command pending the outcome of the investigation.”